Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 9.2%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 157,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 110,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

