Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.27 ($0.87).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 60.33 ($0.79) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.96.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

