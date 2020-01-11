Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

LYG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 7,643,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

