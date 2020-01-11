Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States."

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

