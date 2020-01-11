Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. 156,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.59 and a 52-week high of C$9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

