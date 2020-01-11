M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

MPE stock opened at GBX 716 ($9.42) on Thursday. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 million and a PE ratio of -895.00.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

