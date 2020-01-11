MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,685. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

