Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE MIC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 1,046,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,269,000 after buying an additional 195,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 486,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

