Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Neutral by Atlantic Securities

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 11,387,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 25.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 118.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 35.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.