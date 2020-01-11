Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $985,167.00 and $33.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.02128884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00183359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.