MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.16. 257,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,799. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$9.66 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 217.37 and a current ratio of 218.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.2803721 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,513 shares in the company, valued at C$974,346.33.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

