Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,483. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

