Maincoin (MNC) Price Up 226.2% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 226.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $824,681.00 and approximately $30,470.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05827080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035343 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 375,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,366,538 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

