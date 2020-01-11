Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.64 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Maker has a total market cap of $485.11 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $485.11 or 0.05960138 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035721 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bancor Network, BitMart, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

