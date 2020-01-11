Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as low as $22.90. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 132 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

