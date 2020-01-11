Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 191.30 ($2.52). 13,215,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

