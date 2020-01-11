Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 191.30 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

