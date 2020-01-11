Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.83 ($1.55).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.36 million and a PE ratio of -43.29. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

