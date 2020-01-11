Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 60,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Materialise has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter valued at $60,632,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

