MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MDCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MDC Partners by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

