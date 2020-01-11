MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
MDCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.
About MDC Partners
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
