Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

