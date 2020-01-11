Megacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $59,493.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00599725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,404,081 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

