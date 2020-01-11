Melon Tops One Day Volume of $94,497.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $4.33 million and $94,497.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00042564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

