MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0139 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $469,725.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.02128884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00183359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

