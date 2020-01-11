MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.00. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 32,716 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

