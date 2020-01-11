Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MRSN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $247.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

