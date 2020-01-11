Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 1,135,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

