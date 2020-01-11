Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.26 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and $1.79 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.01792301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00069650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,369,021 coins and its circulating supply is 77,368,916 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TOPBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

