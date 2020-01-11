Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,636,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699,961 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $11.10.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 5.22.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

