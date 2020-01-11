Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 64,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,779. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $233,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,842 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

