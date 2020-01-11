Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TIGO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 52,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,586. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $28,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

