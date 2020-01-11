Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 391,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -697.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,357,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

