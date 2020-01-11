Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 325 ($4.28).

MAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $GBX 433 ($5.70) during midday trading on Friday. 406,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

