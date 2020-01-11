Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $224.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $181.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.03. 594,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $250.77. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

