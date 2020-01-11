Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of MS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

