Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of MSI opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.02. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$26.09 and a 52 week high of C$34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

