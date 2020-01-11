MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

MTS Systems stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $952.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MTS Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MTS Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,128,000 after buying an additional 254,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

