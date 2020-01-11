Nano Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00007906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $85.64 million and $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,126.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01797313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.03304692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00785504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00070440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00440819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Nanex, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, Bitinka, HitBTC, Coindeal, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

