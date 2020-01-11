Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.50 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

