Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $940,944.00 and $298,564.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 146.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,144,154 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

