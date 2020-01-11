National Bank Financial Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$43.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJ. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SJ opened at C$37.68 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$36.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.50 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

