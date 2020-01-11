National Grid (LON:NG) Given Neutral Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.76) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 957.08 ($12.59).

LON NG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 935 ($12.30). The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 925.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

