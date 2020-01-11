National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 513,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Grid by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

