National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NSEC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.92.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. Company insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.