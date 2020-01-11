Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

