NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

NCC Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223.50 ($2.94). 1,621,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.46. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

