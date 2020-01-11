Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 99,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,801 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $312,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,485.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,682 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,474. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

