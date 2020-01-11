NewYorkCoin Price Up 108.2% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 99.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $701.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00596713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009924 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

