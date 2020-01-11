Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Nidec has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

