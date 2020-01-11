NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.81.

NiSource stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

